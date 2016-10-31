RIH project receives accolades

Royal Inland Hospital’s clinical services building and Monte Creek Ranch Winery were among projects honoured last week at the Southern Interior Construction Association Commercial Building Awards. The eighth-annual event was held at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Kelowna on Thursday, with 28 finalists from throughout the Thompson-Okanagan and Kootenay regions.

Bird Design-Build Construction Inc. and Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning Ltd. were awarded for excellence in the green category for RIH’s new clinical-services building.

A&T Project Developments Inc. and Ted Murray Architect Inc. were awarded runner-up awards of merit for Monte Creek Ranch Winery. New institutional, commercial, industrial, multi- or single-family, recreational or renovation projects must have been completed between July 31, 2015 and July 31, 2016 to be eligible. Submissions were judged by an independent panel.

Money for safety

Nutech Safety has helped Okanagan College outfit its new trades complex with a first-aid room. The fire protection and safety services company donated $30,000 during the Bright Horizons, Building for Skills fundraising campaign, which began two years ago with the goal of raising $7 million for construction and program costs. Nutech has offices in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Merger in print

Noran Printing recently merged with KPA Printers. Mike and Carol Gritten have moved on, with KPA clients now served by Noran.

“They have provided their customers with a high quality of service and we are honoured to carry on the KPA legacy,” Noran said in a press release.

Noran offers print, clothing and other promotional items in Kamloops and region. It has worked on events like Ribfest and with organizations such as Western Canada Theatre and the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, go online to noranprinting.ca.