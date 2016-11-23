Ringette tournament coming to Kamloops

Kamloops will play host to a mini-ringette tournament on Dec. 10.

Cathy Turnbull Spence, coaching co-ordinator for the Kamloops River City Racers Speed Skating Club, has been involved in an effort to drum up support for the sport in the city.

The tournament, which will feature the Shuswap Open A’s and under-16 and under-19 Thompson Okanagan Ringette League squads, will give those interested in the sport a close look at the action.

Three 45-minute games will be played at Sandman Centre, with Game 1 scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Beginning in January, a six-week Introduction to Ringette program will be advertised in the City of Kamloops’ winter activity guide.

Call the city at 250-828-3500 and quote program No. 267484 to register.