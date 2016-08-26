Riverdogs lose opener at baseball nationals

The Kamloops Riverdogs are 0-1 at the Baseball Canada 13U National Championship in London, Ont.

The peewee AAA club, Team B.C. for the purposes of the tournament, lost their opener 7-6 on Friday morning to Quebec’s Mauricie.

Kamloops opened the scoring in the round-robin game, plating two runs in the top half of the inning to pull ahead 2-0.

But, after scoring again in the third, the Riverdogs gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, to pull ahead 4-3.

In the fifth, Kamloops again took the lead, scoring twice to pull ahead 5-4, but surrendered the lead again in the bottom half, allowing Mauricie to score a single to knot the game at five.

In the seventh inning, Kamloops scored a run to pull ahead 6-5 and appeared in line for the win, but surrendered a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to lose 7-6.

Matt Coxon started the game on the mound for Kamloops, surrendering four runs on eight hits, while striking out six. Tyrelle Chadwick, who came in in relief to close out the game for the Dogs, was tagged with the loss.

At the plate, Coxon hit two solo home runs to lead the Riverdogs’ offence.

Kamloops will be back in action on Friday afternoon for a contest against Brampton.

