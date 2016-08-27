Riverdogs still winless in London

The Kamloops Riverdogs aren’t having they tournament they had hoped for at the Baseball Canada 2016 13U National Championships in London, Ont.

The Kamloops peewee AAA team, Team B.C. for the purposes of the tournament, lost its third-straight contest on Friday night, dropping a 9-6 decision to Alberta.

The Dogs also lost to Brampton, 15-2, and Mauricie, 7-6.

Alberta controlled from the get-go on Friday night, scoring six runs in the top half of the first inning to jump out to an early lead.

The Riverdogs managed three runs in the first, one in the third and two in the fifth, but it was never enough to draw even with Alberta. The club led for the entire contest.

Kamloops will finish the round-robin portion of the tournament on Saturday afternoon, taking on Québec in its fourth game of the tournament. Both clubs are 0-3 in London.

The Dogs will play one more on Sunday, to determine their final standing in the tournament.