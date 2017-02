Why do road lines on Lower Mainland seem to last?

Editor:

Regarding letter writer Ken Wells’ reply to fellow letter writer J.M. Birk about disappearing road lines:

Take a look at the many traffic cameras in the Lower Mainland area and see that lines there are very visible on highways and even major intersections and crosswalks, where there is heavy traffic driving over them every day.

Despite the heavy rainfall and the many thousands of drivers on the Lower Mainland, I wonder why their lines seem to last longer.

John Wishnevski

Kamloops