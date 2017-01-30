Road lines vanish amid another winter

Editor:
We seem to go through this every year at this time and nothing changes. I am talking about the disappearing lane lines on streets and highways.
Many areas in the city and on Highway 1 — including West Columbia Street, Highway 1 through Valleyview and Highway 1 east of Costco, Battle Street and the south end of Overlanders Bridge — are just a few areas without lane definition and are a risk to the driving public’s safety.
Neither the city nor the Ministry of Transportation seem to take this seriously as they refuse to change the quality of paint used.
Hopefully, nobody ends up crashing due to this problem, but if they do, maybe a lawsuit or two might get someone’s attention.
J.M. Birk
Kamloops
How do you propose we get rid of all that compacted snow….that covers the whole highway so nothing on the surface ( such as lines ) is even visible ? I suppose the guvmint could just ban winter conditions, though. Here’s a thought…watch the Discovery Channel show…Highway through Hell.
Snuffy I believe the issue is when the snow is gone. Now I believe we are both old enough to remember that when the graders and plows were put away that low and behold there were still lines present.
Compact snow conditions only last a few days at a time…no line conditions last for months plus the ongoing re-application issues. Environmentally friendly paint on roadways? How stupid is that?
3d…i also remember when I first arrived in Fruitloops…lo, so many years ago, the town was not amalgamated, had about a total of 25,000 people in the whole area and nowhere close to the amount of traffic…(probably all those diesel pickups ) streets or highways we currently do. If people don’t want to put harmful paint on the surface, then we have to deal with it…for a short while and if it’s causing soooo many accidents, perhaps people should either re-take thier driving tests or better yet, an actual course, not drive in winter or whine about toxic paints, right ? I find this constant barrage of “first world problems” getting a little out of hand.
I just wonder how much it costs the taxpayers to repaint every year…
Totally agree but help won,t be on the way. The test strips they put on highway 5 east 10 in all I think have all disappeared from being driven on. Safety sacrificed for political correctness. This is a issue for all age groups.
Ever since the gov’t. mandated that road paint could not contain lead, or any other environmentally incorrect ingredients, keeping the lines visible has been an impossible task. this so called eco- friendly paint wears off at the slightest hint of use, or ” sand ” , and is entirely useless except for the road painting companies ( that no doubt contributed to the LP ) who get to repaint every year.
I’m sticking my neck out here, but I believe the reason the lines are wearing off prematurely is there was an environmental regulation passed that that mandates “non-oil”-based paints be used on our oil-based (asphalt) road networks. I’m not making this up. I’ll root around in google and see if I can find it.
As promised…
https://www.ec.gc.ca/cov-voc/default.asp?lang=En&n=58681DB5-1&offset=1&toc=show