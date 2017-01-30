Road lines vanish amid another winter

Editor:

We seem to go through this every year at this time and nothing changes. I am talking about the disappearing lane lines on streets and highways.

Many areas in the city and on Highway 1 — including West Columbia Street, Highway 1 through Valleyview and Highway 1 east of Costco, Battle Street and the south end of Overlanders Bridge — are just a few areas without lane definition and are a risk to the driving public’s safety.

Neither the city nor the Ministry of Transportation seem to take this seriously as they refuse to change the quality of paint used.

Hopefully, nobody ends up crashing due to this problem, but if they do, maybe a lawsuit or two might get someone’s attention.

J.M. Birk

Kamloops