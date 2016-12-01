Rob Medves memorial concert at Cjs in February

Tickets are on sale now for a Feb. 18 concert commemorating Rob Medves, longtime general manager at Cjs Night Club. Headlining will be the Chris Buck Band, a group of musicians who were Medves’ friends, along with The Shiny, a Vancouver-based band.

Other friends are working behind the scenes to pull the event together and raise enough money to fulfil the pledge they’ve made that 100 per cent of the proceeds from the $30 individual or $100 for a group of four ticket sales will go to the local chapter of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No Limits Fitness has committed to raising the money to cover the cost of the two bands, which have offered to just charge for expenses to perform. The club has donated toward that goal and members there are also fundraising.

Medves will be remembered throughout the show with a powerpoint presentation and some moments when friends and family take the microphone to share stories. Tickets can be bought at Cjs, 130 Fifth Ave.