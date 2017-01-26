Robert Service, Cariboo camel stories featured in local author’s YesterCanada

Author Elma Schemenauer is fascinated by history, but even more so by the mysterious quirks of Canada’s past. After years of publishing about the bygone times of the country’s cities, the teacher turned writer has, in the pages of her 77th book, recounted some anecdotes that stuck with her through her career. YesterCanada: Historical Tales of Mystery and Adventure features 30 true stories from as early as the 1200s, collected during her many years of research while working for a publishing house in Toronto.

“I was always interested in the human interest aspects of the history, not just the names and dates and the main politicians” Schemenauer said. “I was always looking for the human angle and the mystery and adventure. I was sort of not really a hardcore history writer because I was more interested in that kind of thing.”

The Saskatchewan native now resides in Kamloops and included a couple of the city’s stories in her latest release — how Robert Service once worked in a bank at the corner of First Avenue and Victoria Street, and the strange story that inspired him to write the famous poem The Cremation of Sam McGee.

Also included is the tale behind the infamous Cariboo camel herd. Frank Laumeister came up with the idea to bring camels to the Cariboo in 1862 to help transport miners’ supplies to the goldfields, a plan which ultimately failed.

But Schemenauer highlights Laumeister’s attempt to wash the camels with perfumed water to cover their scent since the mules, horses and oxen would stampede whenever they caught the odour.

Other chapters include the mystery of the Vancouver-based ship Baychimo that went missing in the arctic but was spotted roaming the icy waters for many years afterward — it should be impossible, sailors say — and the perplexing chronology behind the disappearance of Canadian painter Tom Thomson.

“For years and years, I kept following the stories because I was interested in them and they develop as you go along,” Schemenauer said. “I would hear them through other things and then I would follow them up. I did a lot of research, in some cases I actually interviewed people who were involved in the stories. In some cases, these people were still available.”

Schemenauer will be talking about YesterCanada and how authors capture a readers’ interest at an upcoming meeting of the Kamloops-based Interior Authors Group, taking place on Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Chartwell Ridgepoint, 1789 Primrose Crt. Schemenauer’s book, as well as the works of other local authors, will be for sale at Royal Inland Hospital near the gift shop on Feb. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. YesterCanada is also available locally at the Kamloops Art Gallery, The Book Place, St. Joseph’s Christian Book and Gift Supply and Legends.

Award submissions accepted to March 21

The Dr. Robert and Elma Schemenauer Awards are accepting submissions to March 21. There are two categories: writing with a Kamloops theme and writing that shows an appreciation of nature. Entrants must be members of the Interior Authors Group (IAG); membership is $35. The awards include a certificate, $200 and $100 to the IAG from the Schemenauers to support its educational activities. For more information, go online to elmams.wixsite.com/awards.