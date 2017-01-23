Robertsons’ trial delayed to June

A couple together facing more than 20 criminal charges for weapons and stolen property offences will go to trial in June

The trial for Jason and Sarah Robertson was originally scheduled to begin this week. It was adjourned Monday due to scheduling problems.

Mounties raided the couple’s home in May 2014, seizing firearms, drugs and electronics.

Police targeted the home based on tips that Jason Robertson was associated with a Prince George-based gang known as The Crew and was dealing in kilogram-level quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

Using a sophisticated audio- and video-recording system in the home, defence lawyers alleged during a pre-trial hearing that officers undermined the couple’s rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when they conducted the search.

After the hearing, Justice Jeanne Watchuk ruled RCMP had reasonable grounds under the search warrant to make many of the seizures.

The Crown acknowledged, however, that police made some errors in the search and failed to give Sarah Robertson a right to speak to a lawyer before asking her questions.

