Rockets double up on Blazers at Sandman Centre

The Kelowna Rockets won their second game in as many nights on Saturday, downing the Kamloops Blazers 6-3 at Sandman Centre.

The two clubs went head to head on Friday night, too, with the Rockets escaping with a 1-0 win.

On Saturday, Kelowna led throughout, picking up goals from Braydyn Chizen, Kole Lind, Jake Kryski, with two, Tate Coughlin and Tanner Wishnowski.

The Blazers, meanwhile, had goals from Rudolfs Balcers, Travis Walton and Matt Revel.

Carter Phair started between the pipes for Kamloops, but was removed in the second intermission after surrendering five goals on 28 shots. Dylan Ferguson stopped nine of 10 in relief.

Brodan Salmond had the win in goal for the Rockets.

The Blazers will play their final game of the 2016 pre-season on Sept. 16, on the road to face the Prince George Cougars.