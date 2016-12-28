Rockets edge Blazers in Kelowna

The Kamloops Blazers dropped their first game after the WHL Christmas break on Tuesday.

Kole Lind, Nolan Foote and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for the Kelowna Rockets in a 3-2 victory over the Blazers at Prospera Place.

Michael Herringer stopped 30 shots between the pipes for the Rockets and was named the game’s first star.

Collin Shirley and Erik Miller had goals for the visitors in support of backstop Dylan Ferguson, who made 30 saves and was named the game’s second star.

Kamloops (21-14-1-1) will host the rematch against Kelowna (23-12-2-0) tonight at Sandman Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.