Home News Events Romancing the Stones on the way to dancing title NewsEvents Romancing the Stones on the way to dancing title By Kamloops This Week - September 10, 2016 4 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Kamloops-South Thompson MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone and wife Chantelle burned up the dance floor at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday night. The couple was one of five duos taking part in the annual Dancing Like the Stars gala, held to raise money for the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation's rapid access breast-health clinic at RIH. The trio of judges and audience members declared the Stones dancing champions for 2016. Other teams dancing the night away were Susan Brown and Tara Gostelow, Daljit Sadhra and Brandy Gozda, Logan Giesbrecht and Raj Rana and TJ Connors and Cristina Ostapovitch. Allen Douglas/KTW