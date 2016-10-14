Roof removed as Westsyde pool work continues

The roof is off and the walls are next.

Demolition at the Westsyde pool building reached a milestone Friday as workers removed the final wooden support beams from the building’s ceiling, carting away the rotting wood that prompted the $3-million repair job now being done by D&T Developments Ltd.

The pool was shut down in June 2015

With the roof removed, city capital-projects supervisor Matt Kachel said crews will turn their attention to removing the concrete block walls on three sides of the pool tank. A new foundation for the pool is already poured just outside the existing walls.

Kachel said the city will have to rebuild the three outer walls and roof from the ground up to avoid running into building code issues. The existing foundation wasn’t considered good enough for the building’s potential snowload.

The walls should be down by the end of the month, with new construction beginning shortly after.

“We’re fairly in line with where we were expecting to be,” Kachel said.

“Obviously, building this time of year comes with some challenges in terms of weather, so that’s going to be the thing that really gives us a pain is if it snows. So far we’re okay.”

The city is on track to re-open the pool in February, he said.

At least some of the material now coming out of the site will find new use around the city. The concrete walls will be ground and used as backfill, while the support beams are headed to the Tournament Capital Ranch to be repurposed.

While the back ends and tops of the beams display varying amounts of rot, due to an internal moisture leak in the pool’s vapour barrier, Kachel said much of the wood is still in good condition and could even be used for load bearing projects, following some trimming.

The city’s parks department has not yet decided what it will do with the wood. Previous reclamation projects have included an amphitheatre in Kenna Cartwright Park, which was built out of trees removed from the Old Courthouse property downtown.