Royals put blemish on Blazers’ home record

No longer can the Kamloops Blazers claim to be unbeaten at Sandman Centre this season.

The Victoria Royals outlasted the Blazers in a goaltending duel on Tuesday, earning a 2-1 victory to move their record to 8-6.

With the loss, Kamloops dropped to 5-1 at home and 7-7 overall.

Blazers’ defenceman Conner McDonald had the only goal of the first period, the only shot that would get past Griffen Outhouse, whose 33-save performance was key to the Royals’ victory.

Jack Walker scored in the second period and Dante Hannoun’s third-period marker turned out to be the winning goal.

The Royals played a strong third period to shut down the Blazers, who struggled to get out of their own zone.

Connor Ingram was fantastic between the pipes for Kamloops, making 37 saves in a losing effort.

The Vancouver Giants (6-9) will square off against Kamloops at Sandman Centre on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.