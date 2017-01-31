Rugby Raiders open spring season with road victories

The Kamloops Raiders started the spring B.C. Rugby Union campaign in style, picking up a pair of victories on the Coast.

In Division One women’s play, the Raiders thumped the Brit Lions of Delta 41-12, with tries coming from Kalea Nokelby (2), Kaitlyn Cumming (2), Frankie Fraser, Riley Halvorson and Lizzy Gotuaco.

The Raiders’ men edged the Surrey Beavers 20-17.

Steven Thomson and Vince Finnen scored tries for Kamloops. Prop Greg Thomson used his boot to add two penalties and two conversions.

Kamloops’ men will play Scribes in Vancouver on Saturday, while the Raiders’ women have a bye week.