Rugby Raiders reach fall final (with slideshow)

The Kamloops Raiders will play the Surrey Beavers in the B.C. Rugby Union Division 2 men’s final.

The schedule for the final has not yet been set.

Kamloops disposed of Langley 23-10 in semifinal action at Exhibition Park on the weekend.

Steven Thomson scored two tries and Daniel Gawley scored one. Prop Greg Thomson booted one conversion and two penalties.

Abbotsford downed Kamloops 56-20 in first-division women’s play on Saturday.

Kaitlyn Cumming and Carla Twan each scored a pair of tries.

The Raiders’ women will cap their fall season against hometown Simon Fraser University on Saturday.