Rugby Raiders roll over Kelowna squads

The Tournament Capital spanked the Little Apple in a pair of rugby matches on Saturday.

In first division B.C. Rugby Union (BCRU) women’s play, the Kamloops Rugby Club Raiders topped UBC Okanagan 30-10.

Scoring tries for Kamloops (3-0) were Kaitlyn Cumming (2), Erin (Casper) Connelly-Reed and Carla Twan. Jess Oldenburger booted two conversions and two penalty kicks.

Kamloops thumped the hometown Kelowna Crows 62-3 in second division BCRU men’s play, moving its record to 1-1.

Nick Smith (3), Steve Thomson (2), Max Heppner, Trevor Jensen, Dillon Alexandre and Dan Gawley had tries for the Raiders.

Prop Greg Thomson kicked six conversions and one penalty kick. Ciaran Hynes slotted one conversion.