Rugby Raiders sweep weekend matches

There was a lot to cheer about for fans of the Kamloops Rugby Club Raiders on Saturday.

In first-division women’s B.C. Rugby Union play, Kamloops (5-0) downed United Rugby Club of Coquitlam 33-10 in a physical match at Exhibition Park.

Kaitlyn Cumming (2), Brooke Miller, Erin Connolly-Reed and Lindsay Stobbe had tries for the Raiders. Jess Oldenburger booted four conversion kicks.

Meanwhile, the Raiders edged hometown Langley 34-29 in BCRU men’s second-division action on Saturday, with tries coming from JJ Woldum, Ciaran Hynes, Steve Thomson, Greg Thomson and Dan Gawley.

Hynes slotted three penalty kicks.

Kamloops improved its record to 3-1 on the campaign.

Both the men’s and women’s teams have a bye this weekend.