He died more than 35 years ago, but the legacy of Terry Fox is forever woven into the fabric of the country. An annual run in his honour returns on Sunday to more than 9,000 communities across Canada in honour of the man who embarked on a journey, running on one leg across the country to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

The Terry Fox Run is a non-competitive event raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society. In Kamloops, the event kicks off at the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m. It wraps up at 12:30 p.m.

While no dogs or rollerblades are allowed, participants can choose to walk, run or bike the 3.5-kilometre route, which can be completed up to three times. Wheelchairs and strollers are also encouraged. No entry fee or minimum pledge is required.

Fox was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 18, forced to have his right leg amputated above the knee. He ran more than 40 kilometres a day during the Marathon of Hope, covering 5,373 kilometres in 143 days before he was forced to stop running outside Thunder Bay when cancer appeared in his lungs. Fox died on June 28, 1981 at age 22.

More than $650 million has been raised for cancer research in Fox’s name via the annual run, held not only in Canada, but around the world.

Words of hope from Terry

“It’s one thing to run across Canada, but now, people are really going to know what cancer is.”

“I don’t feel that this is unfair. That’s the thing about cancer. I’m not the only one, it happens all the time to people. I’m not special. This just intensifies what I did. It gives it more meaning. It’ll inspire more people. I just wish people would realize that anything’s possible if you try; dreams are made possible if you try.

“If you’ve given a dollar, you are part of the Marathon of Hope.”

“I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to.”

“Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue. It’s got to keep going without me.”

— Terry Fox Foundation