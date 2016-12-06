Rusnell ripping in return

It had been well over a year since Breena Rusnell last swam competitively.

So, when the 19-year-old Fort McMurray native approached head coach Brad Dalke about joining the Thompson Rivers WolfPack swim team, he didn’t expect much to come of it.

“Typically, a kid that has been out of the water for a couple years and wants to come swim . . . they’ll last maybe 10 days, two weeks, and you don’t see them again,” Dalke said last week.

Rusnell, apparently, wasn’t typical.

“I think she’s just a tenacious, strong-willed individual and prepared to put the work in and go after it,” Dalke said.

“She’s tough and she also likes to stand up and race. That part has been really fun.”

Rusnell has had quite the athletic career since graduating from high school in 2015 — when she thought her competitive swimming career had ended.

She went on to Keyano College in Fort McMurray, making the school’s Alberta Colleges Athletic Association soccer team.

She played fullback for the Keyano Huskies that season, before moving to Kamloops and joining the WolfPack cross-country team.

But just a few weeks into the running season, she felt a longing for the pool. At the encouragement of her now teammate, fellow Fort McMurray native Joelle Young, Rusnell approached Dalke.

She proceeded to best her lifetime personal bests two months later.

“I thought it would be very hard, but I guess the running did help because it’s so cardio-intensive,” Rusnell said.

“I was able to transition easier than I expected.”

Rusnell led the Wolves at the 2016 Canada West Universities Athletic Association Swimming Championships in Vancouver in November, qualifying for three consolation finals at the event.

She finished sixth in the 50m freestyle, fourth in the 100m freestyle and eighth in the 200m freestyle. She was the lone Pack swimmer to qualify for consolation races.

She also hit the water for TRU in its first-ever women’s relay races.

“We were super excited as to how she performed,” Dalke said of Rusnell.

“She has been out of swimming for a couple years now, right? For her to be posting these kinds of times at this particular juncture of the year is really exciting.”

Rusnell had been aiming to qualify for the 2017 U Sports Swimming Championships while in Vancouver, but fell just short of the qualifying time standards.

She’ll now turn her focus to the MJB Law Classic in Kamloops from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, at which Dalke said qualifying for the Canadian championship in Sherbrooke, Que. isn’t out of the question.

“That will be the place where we’re looking to see if we can make some breakthrough swims,” Dalke said of the MJB.

“Not that her swims weren’t breakthroughs already, but we just want to be able to step it up a little bit further.”

The MJB Law Classic will feature roughly 500 swimmers from 25 clubs, including the WolfPack and the Kamloops Classic Swimming club.

Dalke dominates at championship

Brad Dalke was in Vancouver to coach, but he was there as a father, too.

The 2016 Canada West Universities Athletic Association Swimming Championships was the third for Dalke, the head coach of the Kamloops Classic Swimming club and Thompson Rivers WolfPack swim team, but it was the first for his daughter, Megan.

And boy, what a debut.

Megan swam to four medals for the UBC Thunderbirds as the host Vancouver club ran away with the titles in both men’s and women’s swimming.

“I thought it went really well. I was happy with my performances,” Megan said.

“It was my goal to win medals in three of my individual events, so I was happy I accomplished that. The relay was just a bonus.”

Megan was part of the women’s 800m freestyle relay that captured gold for the T-Birds, touching the wall in 8:00.10, more than 15 seconds ahead of their closest competition from the University of Alberta.

She also won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle (4:11.90), a silver medal in the 800m freestyle (8:40.52) and a bronze medal in the 400m individual medley (4:45.22).

UBC’s performance at the conference championship was nothing short of dominant, winning the men’s meet by more than 265 points and the women’s meet by nearly 420 points.

Their 1,047 points in the women’s standings was just 24 points shy of the Canada West record for most points by a team at the championship. All 18 of the program’s women qualified exclusively for A finals at the meet, only the second time in history a program has done so.

“It was pretty exciting,” Brad said.

“The times that she did — 400m free was top 80 in the world for short course. Her 400m IM is top 40 in the world in short course. Her 800m free was 75th in the world, somewhere around there.

“She’s putting in times that are ranking her in the world now. She has done really well. As a parent, I’m super excited and not just from the swimming perspective.”