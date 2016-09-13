Russell to coach Railers

Jamie Russell is headed to Worcester, Mass.

The 50-year-old Kamloops native signed a contract with the Worcester Railers of the East Coast Hockey League this week and will be the head coach and general manager of the upstart club, which will play its first season in 2017-2018.

The Railers will replace the AHL’s Worcester Sharks, who moved to San Jose, Calif. in 2017 to become the San Jose Barracuda.

Russell’s coaching career spans more than 20 years. He has been the bench boss at Ferris State University, Cornell University, Michigan Tech and Providence College. He also coached the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL.