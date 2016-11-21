Sabres claim Okanagan gold (with slideshow)

The Sa-Hali Sabres scored a straight-sets victory over the Valleyview Vikings in the B.C. Secondary Schools AA girls’ Okanagan Valley volleyball championship on the weekend.

Sa-Hali, which hosted the eight-team tournament, finished first in Pool A and topped the Clarence Fulton Maroons of Vernon in semifinal play.

Both the Sabres and Vikings have qualified for the provincial championship, which will be held at Mennonite Educational Institute in Abbotsford from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

The Westsyde Whundas fell to Fulton in the quarter-final round on the weekend.