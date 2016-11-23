Sabres not thrilled with 12th at soccer provincials

The Sa-Hali Sabres have built their program on zone and provincial successes.

But even good teams have difficult seasons.

The Sabres finished 12th at the 2016 B.C. Secondary Schools AA Boys Soccer Championships today (Nov. 23), losing 1-0 to Delta’s Sands Scorpions in their final game of the tournament.

It was tough to swallow for a program that has come to expect medal contention every time it steps on the pitch.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed. We always strive for higher,” said Mary Bartucci, who has coached the Sabres for 18 years and led the club to three consecutive Okanagan Valley championships from 2013 to 2015, provincial silver medals in 2014 and 2015 and a B.C. title in 2010.

“But there were some really good teams there this year and they were good battles,” she continued.

“In normal tournaments, you have the super, super strong and then you have the definitely much weaker. It was way more even this year. Teams that were playing for 14th, 15th, 16th were still strong teams.”

The Sabres opened the 16-team provincial championship with a draw, playing to a 1-1 result against the Pitt Meadows Marauders. Sa-Hali went on to lose 6-0 against North Vancouver’s Bodwell Bruins before picking up a 3-1 win in its final round-robin game against the Charles Hays RainMakers of Prince Rupert.

In the Okanagan championship earlier this month, it was a last-minute goal that sank the Sabres — Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Sonics scored with 10 seconds remaining in overtime to force penalty kicks, the Sabres eventually losing to finish second.

Against the Marauders, a last-minute effort again hurt Sa-Hali, this time with Pitt Meadows scoring with five seconds left to replace the Sabres’ win with a draw.

“That one will sting for a while because that would have put us second in our pool and we’d have been playing for fifth to eighth [place],” Bartucci said.

“That one stung a little bit, but that’s just experience. Those things happen in sport.”

The Sabres are a young team, much of which will be back next season. Bartucci said the provincial championship was an opportunity for her Grade 9 and Grade 10 students to get a look at what they would be facing down the road — to begin to prepare.

Still, no one in the Sa-Hali uniform was satisfied with the team’s finish, whether it was a young group or not.

“My guys always want more,” Bartucci said. “They have very high standards for themselves.

“So, there is a level of disappointment, but they’re also fairly realistic. The disappointment is there, but I think they’ll be able to put it where it belongs fairly quickly.”

The Saanich-based St. Michaels University Blue Jags went on to capture the provincial crown, defeating Bodwell in the championship game, 2-1.

The Sonics, who defeated Sa-Hali in the zone championship to take the Okanagan Valley title, lost the bronze-medal game to the Langley Fundamental Titans in penalty kicks, 1-0.