Sabres to quarters, Valleyview loses playoff match

The Sa-Hali Sabres are still in the running for a provincial title, but Friday morning wasn’t as kind to the Valleyview Vikes.

Sa-Hali won in straight sets against the West Point Grey Wolves to start playoff action in Day 2 of the 2016 B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship in Abbotsford, winning by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20.

The Sabres, who were No. 6 entering the tournament, will face the St. Patrick’s Celtics in a quarter-final at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Celtics also won their first playoff match 3-0, defeating the Kwalikum Kondors.

The Vikes, meanwhile, dropped a five-set decision to the Pacific Academy Breakers, losing 19-25, 29-31, 25-14, 26-24, 15-10.

With the loss, Valleyview is out of the running for the provincial title and will play for ninth through 16th places.

Head coach Annemarie Watts called the match against the Breakers an “epic battle.”

“The most amazing game, extremely proud of the girls, but feeling the loss like true competitors,” she said in an email.

Valleyview will take on the York House Tigers of Vancouver at 2 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers lost their first playoff match 3-1 to the Surrey Christian Falcons, the tournament’s No. 4 team.