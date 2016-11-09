Sabres silver at Okanagan championship

The Sa-Hali Sabres tried to put things in perspective — they had qualified for the AA boys’ provincial soccer championship.

But the Okanagan Valley championship would be leaving Kamloops for the first time in three years and that was a tough pill to swallow.

The Sabres lost to the W.L. Seaton Sonics in the championship final of the Okanagan Valley Senior AA Boys’ Soccer Championship in Vernon on the weekend, falling 2-1 to the hometown club.

And, while Sa-Hali captured one of two berths at the B.C. AA playdowns in Burnaby from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 — Seaton took the other — it wasn’t in the manner the Kamloops club had hoped.

“They were happy that they had made provincials, but they were definitely upset,” said Mary Bartucci, who has coached the Sabres boys for 18 years, leading the club to three consecutive Okanagan titles from 2013 to 2015, provincial silver medals the last two seasons and a B.C. title in 2010.

“They’re very close with the guys that have graduated and they know the last few years we’ve been successful. So they kind of felt like they let the older guys, and themselves, down a little bit,” she said.

Sa-Hali seemed destined to capture its fourth consecutive Okanagan title in Vernon, winning pool games against Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes 5-0 and Vernon’s Kalamalka Lakers 3-1. The Sabres were the only team to win both their round-robin games in regulation time and they went on to defeat Penticton’s Princess Margaret Mustangs 1-0 in a Saturday semifinal.

In the championship game, as a nil-nil draw dragged into extra time, the Sabres broke the deadlock, scoring with roughly three minutes remaining.

But a late free kick allowed the Sonics to again tie the game.

Sa-Hali lost the contest in penalty kicks.

“They were kind of beat up, we were kind of beat up,” Bartucci said.

“I felt we had more of the possession, to be honest. We had multiple chances, couldn’t put it away. We scored in the dying minutes of overtime and then they got a free kick with literally 10 seconds left and it deflected off one of our players and went in to tie. Then we went into the shootout and I think nerves just kicked in at that point and so we lost the shootout.”

Bartucci’s squad is a young one and its nerves, at times, showed that youth throughout the zone playdown.

But the Sabres also have talent. They showed well against AAA teams throughout the season and Bartucci said playing in a pressure-packed zone final will only help Sa-Hali at the 16-team provincial championship later this month.

“The potential to play very well is there, it’s just a matter of whether the nerves kick in or not,” she said.

“We had been fairly successful up to that point. To lose a game at this point is kind of a good wake-up call for us.”

The Valleyview Vikes also played at the zone championship, but failed to qualify for the playoffs, dropping a 1-0 decision to Seaton in penalty kicks and a 3-0 contest to Princess Margaret.

Vikes bronze

The Valleyview Vikes finished third in the 27th annual Fulton Maroons Senior Girls’ Invitational volleyball tournament on the weekend, finishing the event with a 2-1 record.

The Vikes spiked the Vernon Panthers and the Clarence Fulton Maroons, before falling to the George Elliot Coyotes.

The Westsyde Whundas, meanwhile, went 1-1, losing to the Seaton Sonics and topping the Panthers to finish fifth.

Seaton finished first in the invitational, while George Elliot rounded out the top three.