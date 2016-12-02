Sabres win twice, Valleyview once on provincial’s first day

Sabres win twice, Valleyview once on provincial’s first day

Rayelle Zacharuk of the Valleyview Vikings reaches to tip the ball over the net. The Vikes begin their quest for gold today at the B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship in Abbotsford. Allen Douglas/KTW

The Sa-Hali Sabres finished second in their pool on Thursday evening, going 2-1 in their first day at the 2016 B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship in Abbotsford.

The Sabres won matches against the Notre Dame Jugglers (25-21, 22-25, 15-6) and the David Thompson Lakers (25-17, 25-14), but lost to the Surrey Christian Falcons (24-26, 15-25).

Sa-Hali will be back on the court on Friday, taking on the West Point Grey Wolves at noon. West Point was 1-2 in pool play.

The Valleyview Vikes, meanwhile, won against the Kwalicum Kondors (25-11, 25-18), but lost to both the St. Thomas More Knights (27-25, 14-25, 10-15) and the Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles (14-25, 13-25).

The Vikes will play the Pacific Academy Breakers on Friday. The Breakers were 2-1 in pool play.

 

