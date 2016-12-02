Sabres win twice, Valleyview once on provincial’s first day

The Sa-Hali Sabres finished second in their pool on Thursday evening, going 2-1 in their first day at the 2016 B.C. High School Girls’ AA Volleyball Championship in Abbotsford.

The Sabres won matches against the Notre Dame Jugglers (25-21, 22-25, 15-6) and the David Thompson Lakers (25-17, 25-14), but lost to the Surrey Christian Falcons (24-26, 15-25).

Sa-Hali will be back on the court on Friday, taking on the West Point Grey Wolves at noon. West Point was 1-2 in pool play.

The Valleyview Vikes, meanwhile, won against the Kwalicum Kondors (25-11, 25-18), but lost to both the St. Thomas More Knights (27-25, 14-25, 10-15) and the Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles (14-25, 13-25).

The Vikes will play the Pacific Academy Breakers on Friday. The Breakers were 2-1 in pool play.