Safe-injection site on city council agenda Tuesday

City council will get its chance Tuesday to weigh in on a plan to bring a safe-injection site to Kamloops.

Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health, will appear before council to talk about the health authority’s efforts to deal with the rising number of drug overdoses in the region.

Mema previously told KTW she hopes to see a safe-injection site — where users could take both prescription and street drugs they have obtained in advance under trained medical supervision — opened in the Tournament Capital before the end of the year.

“Given that Kamloops is one of the largest communities in Interior Health and data from the B.C. Coroners Service indicates an increasingly high number of overdose deaths in the community, we feel Kamloops could potentially benefit from a safe consumption service,” Mema wrote in a letter to council.

Mema noted there were 22 overdose deaths in the city in the first half of 2016, compared to seven deaths in all of 2015.

She said Interior Health wants to locate the site alongside an existing service that works with people who could benefit from safe consumption services.

“It would not be a standalone consumption site,” she wrote.

Mema said council won’t be asked to weigh in on the issue on Tuesday.

However, when Interior Health applies for an exception to section 56 of the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act — which is required to set up a safe-injection site — councillors will be asked to pen a letter stating their opinion and any health and safety concerns about the plan.