Safety at TRU? There’s an app for that

A new app is available, one designed for the safety of students at Thompson Rivers University.

TRU SAFE, from the university’s Office of Safety and Emergency Management is free and available for Apple and Android devices.

The app provides just-in-time information on safety, security, what to do in an emergency situation and is a platform for emergency notifications.

TRU SAFE was created using the AppArmor platform, with the safety and emergency management team deciding on functionality and providing content. The AppArmor platform is already used by a large number of universities in the U.S. and Canada, including BCIT, Camosun College, Capilano College, UBC Okanagan and Vancouver Island University.

The launch of this app coincides with the announcement of the newly-named Office of Safety and Emergency Management, which includes occupational health and safety, emergency management and biosafety.

“As safety and emergency management, we are better able to serve the TRU community as many of these services such as first-aid, emergency planning, accident and injury reporting, biosafety and overall safety training are more integrated, ” said Stacey Jyrkkäne, associate director in the Office of Safety and Emergency Management.

“A reminder as school is getting underway for another academic year, if you witness something unsafe or suspicious behaviour, call campus security. This can be done by either using the TRU SAFE app or one of the emergency phones (red boxes or blue poles) located around campus.”