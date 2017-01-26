Sipping scotch with Mark Tetreau can be more than just imbibing in a wee bit o’ the dram.

The conversation is likely to include words like prunes, leather, tobacco and ground coffee. There might be some talk about cooling tubes and sherry casks — maybe even sea water and birds.

It depends on which of the many brands are on the sampling table when Tetreau, a part owner of the Noble Pig, decides to host one of his Scotch Tasting 101 sessions.

At the most recent version, held at the Victoria Street restaurant, there were six on the list, ranging in price from $67.99 for the 10-year-old Glenmorangie Original to $94.99 for the 15-year-old Bowmore Darkest.

They also hail from different areas of Scotland — the lowland, highland, Islay and Skye — and from neighbouring Ireland, courtesy of Red Breast — named for the European robin.

And, as befits a man who has spent a lot of time studying every aspect of creating scotch, the session came with plenty

of information, both historical and practical.

For example, the first mention of the whisky in written records hails back to 1494, when a Scottish friar named John Cor was given permission by the king to make it.

There’s a long-standing — and friendly — disagreement between Ireland and Scotland as to which can claim the record of first making it and, today, the term Scotch whisky can only be used for that made in Scotland and meeting strict guidelines.

There’s controversy to talk about, too, as Tetreau addresses that age-old scotch-drinker dilemma — ice? Water? Neat?

For Tetreau, one can drink it any way they want.

In fact, he notes during the session, “if you like the Macallan 18 with Gatorade and drinking it from a mason jar, you go right ahead and do it. Just don’t make me watch.”

For him, the best way is straight up, no ice, no mixers but maybe, for some brands, a drop or two of water might help.

This is where science comes into the mix (pun intended), because a teensy bit of water can cause a chemical reaction that unravels the amino acids in the fluid, releasing new flavour compounds.

The tastings look at those flavours, with each sample revealing different notes.

The 15-year-old Dalwhinnie ($91.99) is described as having a honey or green pepper corn nose and a taste that includes floral (both sweet and bitter), honey again and vanilla. Tetreau’s notes show it pairs well with chocolate — to which I can attest — and is a good choice for newcomers to whisky.

Other trivia notes include the distillery that uses rare wooden condensing worm tubes (an old style of cooling tube) — in the processing.

Ireland’s Red Breast, a 12-year-old vintage at a cost of $72.99, has a nose that is light, floral, herbaceous with the scent of fennel and mixed herbs or toasted wood.

The taste is a balance of spicy, creamy, fruity, sherry and toasted and it also goes great with chocolate.

Trivia: It’s matured in oloroso sherry casks that give it what Tetreau called traditional Christmas cake flavours.

The Auchentoshan Three Wood ($78.99) has a nose that includes brown sugar, hazelnuts, sweet oakiness, fruity raisins and cocoa.

The taste includes hints including cherry, vanilla, toffee, cinnamon, butterscotch, raisins, prunes, oranges, blackberries and, courtesy of aging in Spanish oloroso sherry casks, sherry.

For those concerned all those flavours will hit your palate, be assured there’s a range of potential discoveries.

Included in the trivia are the facts this scotch apparently does wonders to coffee, benefits from a drop or two of water and is made in a Glasgow distillery that is the only one to do triple distillation.

The Glenmorangie notes include a nose of light citrus, almonds, a touch of cloves and a bit of sweetness, and a taste of lemon-lime rinds, allspice or vanilla.

It’s made in the tallest stills in Scotland and is the most popular there in terms of actual sales.

The 10-year-old Rtalisker ($92.99) on the table has a nose that screams out peaty smoke with sea water saltiness and, for those who could sense it — I didn’t — citrus.

The taste reflected smokiness that comes from the distilleries on the island of Skye, but one might also detect a dried fruit sweetness, an explosion of pepper and perhaps even a hint of pear. Tetreau said this brand “is shockingly delicious with pears.”

Based on my own tasting, the best by far was the 15-year-old Bowmore Darkest, created at the oldest distillery on Islay. Tetreau’s notes include a nose of seaweed, salt, peat (definitely), fruit, smoke (yup), sun-dried fruit and chocolate, with a taste of mango (didn’t detect it), citrus, toffee (another yes) and chocolate.

It’s matured in a combination of bourbon and sherry casks and the barley used is dried with peat smoke, just to bump up that distinctive taste.

While there was so much more discussed during the several hours of tastings and nibbling on chocolate and Christmas cake Tetreau and his wife made, perhaps it’s best to wrap up this article by bringing in the angels — who apparently influence the cost of a bottle.

The older a scotch is, the higher its price will be because it’s been sitting in a cask in a warehouse somewhere in Scotland — and because the angels apparently take their share.

At least, Tetreau said, that’s what they call the scotch that evaporates through the wood as it sits and ages — The Angel’s Share.