Santa Shuffle set for Dec. 3

The annual Salvation Army Santa Shufffle will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Riverside Park.

The event will begin at the zero-kilometre marker in the park at 10 a.m. The walk and run raises money for the Salvation Army as it helps the needy in Kamloops.

Participants will walk or run a one-kilometre or five-kilometre route, with food, drinks, medals and prizes handed after afterwards in the Rivers Room at Sandman Centre.

To register, go online and search Santa Shuffle Kamloops.

Last year, 72 people took part, raising just under $3,000 for the cause. This year, organizers are expecting to surpass 72 participants and have a goal of raising $5,000.

Call 778-220-6084 for more information.