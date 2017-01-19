Saturday Blazers’ games may begin earlier more often, if experiment works

The Kamloops Blazers are conducting a game-time experiment.

When the Vancouver Giants come to Sandman Centre on Saturday, March 11, the WHL tilt originally scheduled for 7 p.m. will instead begin at 5 p.m.

“We’ve really found we had a lot of families coming to the five o’clock games,” said Don Moores, the Blazers’ president. “That’s the major focus, to see if we can engage more kids and families.”

If the experiment works on March 11, Moores said Saturday games may more often begin at 5 p.m.

Attendance numbers were up for two games beginning at 5 p.m. this season — Military Night on Remembrance Day and New Year’s Eve — with announced crowds of 3,844 on Friday, Nov. 11, and 4,648 on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Blazers have played host to four Saturday night games that started at 7 p.m. this season, with an average attendance of 3,963.

One of those games was Teddy Bear Night, which generally draws a good crowd to Mark Recchi way. If that game, which drew 4,370 on Dec. 3, is taken out of the equation, Kamloops has averaged 3,791 at its Saturday games that started at 7 p.m.

“With our season-ticket holders, the feedback we’ve had from the five o’clock starts has been great,” he said. “They like it, maybe not all the time, but on certain occasions. I don’t think there will be anything negative about it.”

Kamloops has played host to one Sunday night game with a 5 p.m. start this season. Brandon was in town and the announced attendance was 3,250.

The paltry gate of 2,948 against Swift Current at Sandman Centre on Tuesday, Oct. 19, has been the low point of the season to date, from an attendance-numbers standpoint.

Kamloops received permission from both the league and the Giants to switch the game time on March 11.

“There’s some work to do to get approval, but, for the most part, teams understand if you’re trying to do different things,” Moores said.

Seating capacity at Sandman Centre is 5,464.

The most-recent sellout crowd at a Blazers’ game was the Feb. 6, 2016, contest against Edmonton on Hockey Day in Canada, a Saturday game with a 5 p.m. start.

Prior to Hockey Day, the Blazers’ last sellout crowd was on March 14, 2014, when an over-capacity crowd of 5,820 was in the building. There is standing room for 500.

The Blazers’ average attendance at home games in 2015-2016 was 3,769, good for 15th in the 22-team league, down from 3,994 in 2014-2015 and 4,148 in 2013-2014.

Part of Moores’ mandate when hired prior to the 2016-2017 campaign was improving attendance numbers.

“We’ve done a really good job on the business side, but attendance is one of those things that’s lagging and it’s no secret around the Western League there’s a lot of clubs struggling with attendance,” Blazers’ majority owner Tom Gaglardi said before the season.

“It’s a sign of the times. It’s HDTV. It’s every night there are 12 or 15 NHL games on TV. It’s a different environment to sell in. We know we can do better and get to parts of the community we weren’t getting to.”