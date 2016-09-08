Saturday is Rotary Food Drive

The yellow bags have been delivered in editions of KTW and a veritable army of volunteers are ready for Saturday’s semi-annual Rotary Food Drive.

For the second time, everything is centred on the food bank location itself at 171 Wilson St. in North Kamloops. The campaign was moved in-house in the spring after using the Interior Vault location in past years.

Drivers will be out at 9 a.m., scattered throughout the city, looking for the filled bags left on doorsteps.

If a house is missed, volunteers ask that the bag be taken to a grocery store.

Last year, the food bank served 759 children under the age of five, 1,266 kids ages six to 18, 3,816 people ages 19 to 59 and 580 people 60 years of age and older.

It also supported 44 community agencies, distributed 1.1-million pounds of perishable foods and 551,192 pounds of non-perishable foods.

The two food drives last year saw 120,000 pounds of non-perishable food items collected, bringing the total for the campaign since 2008 to 710,000 pounds.

Next week sees the return of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign for the food bank, when special cookies will be sold between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20 for $1, with proceeds going to help the agency.