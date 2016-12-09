Saucy Fops theatre troupe returns after five-year hiatus

IN THE PHOTO: Cayman Duncan and Terri Runnals star in Time Signatures, a comedy at Pavilion Theatre on Dec. 14.

It’s been five years since the Saucy Fops performed in Kamloops and Terri Runnalls can’t wait to get back on a local stage.

On Dec. 14, the Fops open Time Signatures, written by Cayman Duncan and liked by Runnalls as a witty comedy with music — but not a musical. It riffs off the definition of the play’s title with a theme about the pacing and rhythm of life’s signature times.

It’s vintage Duncan material, but with the absence from the stage as he and Runnalls adjusted to life with twins, the writing has changed a bit.

“Back then, we were funny and, now, it’s more witty and saucy,” Runnalls said. “It’s the soundtrack behind every day lives.”

The cast includes Runnalls and Duncan, along with Paige Cross, Derek Rein, Brandon Reid and Stephen Sawka. Stage manager is Twyla McLeod.

Runnalls is excited to bring the Fops to “a new chunk of younger people who have never heard of us.”

Formed more than 15 years ago, The Fops produced 40 shows and five one-act dramas, all original works. They’ve done a couple of shows in Salmon Arm during fringe festivals, including Time Signatures last summer. The troupe has toured across the country in the past as part of the Canadian Fringe Festival and won best of festival awards three times.

They’re presenting the play until Dec. 17 at Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St., with an 8 p.m. curtain each night. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Kamloops Live box office at the theatre, 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca.