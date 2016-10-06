Save-On Foods unveils wine section, opening Friday

After much rearranging of shelves, the big white tarp blocking off a section of the Sahali Save-On Foods is coming down.

Friday morning, the Columbia Place grocery store will become the city’s newest wine shop, with several hundred varieties of B.C. VQA product on display in a special section.

A kick-off event with speeches and tastings from local wineries begins at 10 a.m.

While products are still coming in, Overwaitea Food Group director of wine sales Steve Moriarty said the store’s wine section will stock more than 900 varieties of wine from 140 B.C. wineries, with room to expand to as many as 1,400 different bottles.

“We want as many as we can get,” Moriarty said.

Wines are arranged in alphabetical order, which Moriarty said seems to be easier for customers to navigate, with a cooler to offer chilled varieties.

Once opened, Moriarty said the wine section should become a regular hub of activity at the store.

“We try to sample or pour wines on a regular basis, so we generally have it every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and, if we can make it work for the wineries, we’ll do it the other days too,” he said.

For its initial opening, the store is also preparing special displays to highlight wines from the Kamloops area.

Promotions focused on the Harper’s Trail, Monte Creek Ranch and Privato wineries, including tastings, will run for the next three weeks.

“We’ve made a pretty solid commitment that we’re going to sell as much of the local wines as we can, not just for our opening but on a regular basis,” Moriarty said.

The store will also use the opening to launch a pair of nonalcoholic products from Monte Creek.

Erik Fisher, general manager at Monte Creek, said the winery began making its own grass-fed beef jerky as a promotional item, but is now looking to launch it in stores.

Save-On will also stock honey made by bees Monte Creek uses to pollinate haskap berries — an ingredient in an upcoming release.

“They’ve never had a chance to sell this before,” Moriarty said.