Have your say on how city bylaw officers are performing

Are City of Kamloops bylaw officers doing a good job?

That’s the question behind a new city survey that will look at the department’s performance in handling parking control, animal complaints and other civic duties.

The survey, available online at kamloops.ca/letstalk until mid-February, asks the public how effective bylaw enforcement has been on a variety of issues and what the department could do to improve.

John Ramsay, who as community safety and enforcement manager is head of bylaws, said it’s likely the answers those questions won’t all be rosy.

“Do I think it’s all going to be positive? No,” he said. “But I think even if people have negative perceptions of bylaws, it’s going to help direct us.”

A similar survey is going to city councillors and the results of the two, along with other consultations, will be used to determine what issues officers should focus on going forward.

The service review, which Ramsay said will produce recommendations by early April, comes on the heels of a debate about whether bylaw officers should begin carrying pepper spray, handcuffs and batons, as they do in Kelowna and Vernon. Some officers have called for the equipment as the department has put more emphasis on breaking up transient camps and other social issues.

That conversation was put on hold last summer in favour of a full-scale review of the department’s priorities.

“I think that if we’re going to give tools to officers, they should match the task that council and the community want us to do,” Ramsay said.

He believes the survey can also be a first step in educating the public about what bylaw officers do on the job.

“A lot of people think we’re just dog catchers, but there’s a whole pile of things we do for the community that need to be communicated out,” he said.