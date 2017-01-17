Have your say on how city bylaw officers are performing

Are City of Kamloops bylaw officers doing a good job?
That’s the question behind a new city survey that will look at the department’s performance in handling parking control, animal complaints and other civic duties.
The survey, available online at kamloops.ca/letstalk until mid-February, asks the public how effective bylaw enforcement has been on a variety of issues and what the department could do to improve.
John Ramsay, who as community safety and enforcement manager is head of bylaws, said it’s likely the answers those questions won’t all be rosy.
“Do I think it’s all going to be positive? No,” he said. “But I think even if people have negative perceptions of bylaws, it’s going to help direct us.”
A similar survey is going to city councillors and the results of the two, along with other consultations, will be used to determine what issues officers should focus on going forward.
The service review, which Ramsay said will produce recommendations by early April, comes on the heels of a debate about whether bylaw officers should begin carrying pepper spray, handcuffs and batons, as they do in Kelowna and Vernon. Some officers have called for the equipment as the department has put more emphasis on breaking up transient camps and other social issues.
That conversation was put on hold last summer in favour of a full-scale review of the department’s priorities.
“I think that if we’re going to give tools to officers, they should match the task that council and the community want us to do,” Ramsay said.
He believes the survey can also be a first step in educating the public about what bylaw officers do on the job.
“A lot of people think we’re just dog catchers, but there’s a whole pile of things we do for the community that need to be communicated out,” he said.
Hopefully many people will fill out the survey and hopefully they will be truthful…it sure won’t be “rosy”.
Their job is to be helpful to the public at large, uphold bylaws and “catch” issues before they become consequential…been in Kamloops for over 30 years and my personal review of the Bylaws department is never been “rosy”. The whip needs cracking but it won’t happen with the current management, elected or unelected.
I did the survey and found it interesting how the question of arming bylaws officers, which was a question that started this operational review, wasn’t even a question on the survey.
Gee….finally they are starting down that road Snuffy advocated years ago…better late than never, i guess. One more time for the uninitiated (1) review every city job and see what can be cut. (2) freeze ALL hiring, wages and benefits until an independent & comprehensive review has been completed. ( for example, our firefighters just signed a 5 year, 12.5% wage package…why ?…because their union says that’s what they get on the coast…this is not the coast ) At the present time, all the experts are saying the same thing about the wages and benefits public sector workers, at all levels, are getting…and that word is “unsustainable”. Get used to hearing that. (3) get rid of at least 2 Councillors, maybe more. (4) try and get rid of CUPE…by any and all means and see what ca be contracted out….faster & cheaper. I have more…..(5) every bloody year, council says we’ll need at least a 4,5 or 6% tax hike….but insist they will work long & hard to get it under 3. Whoop-dee-do, they had 3 in mind, all along but it then appears they have actually done something. Btw, Council…et al, if you raise taxes by a paltry 3% a year…how many percent is that in one term ? (answer..12% ) We need to rethink our Communities in Bloom strategy. Shouldn’t we be looking at severely cutting back on the gardening aspect and focus on low maintenance indigenous plants, instead ? Not as purty to look at but the savings will speak for itself. This is a desert and we don’t need to compete with Las Vegas. If the federal and provincial governments will not give every senior an immediate $100 per month increase in their pensions, consider even more cuts in their tax rates, then…ok ? Pensions haven’t gone up 12 1/2% in decades, right ? What will they have to cut back on because their taxes have gone up ? If you aren’t going to increase pensions, then give them breaks, instead…meaningful breaks…not feel-good ones. Thank you….and when i seize power, this WILL happen….r-r-r. Have a nice day.