“Say Uncle!” — Kamloops wrestlers golden at Westerns, preparing for provincials, nationals

Proud mother Lori Miller posted a video on Facebook of her daughter wrestling — 40 seconds of tyranny inflicted on a helpless opponent.

“Knee to the back of the head! Knee to the back of the head!” yelled an onlooker, advice Georgia heeded, forcing the challenger’s mug into the mat, where it stayed for nearly the entirety of the short-lived gold-medal match.

The referee raised Georgia’s hand to declare her champion of the female 51-kilogram cadet (Grade 9 and 10) division at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Championships, which were held last weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre.

It was the type of domination that has become par for the course for Georgia, a Valleyview Viking, and Olympia Marra of Westsyde secondary.

Olympia is the No. 1- ranked female wrestler in the 75-kg cadet class in Canada and the No. 1-ranked female in her weight class in B.C. High School wrestling — a Grade 10 student with no superiors, not even among the province’s Grade 12s.

She won gold at Westerns, attended by about 285 wrestlers, a relatively low number in comparison to recent years.

Tournament director Matthew Marra, Olympia’s father, said there were a few reasons for the decline, but opted to focus on the positives.

“The tournament went really well,” said Marra, a teacher at Westsyde. “It’s been a while since it’s been in Kamloops. It was hosted here for 20-something years, then we lost it to the Lower Mainland. We’re happy to have it back and to, hopefully, promote the sport more.”

For Olympia, there has already been an invitation to train for the 2020 Olympics and Simon Fraser University has shown interest in offering her a wrestling scholarship, but the overachiever — she will graduate a year early in 2018 — is not ready to make any decisions.

In fact, she is feeling a little overwhelmed.

“There’s definitely a weight that comes along with it,” said Olympia when asked about her national ranking and plans for the future. “Even just at tournaments, all the coaches know me and I’m expected to win.

“Honestly, it’s the pressure. Wrestling is so much of a head game. You don’t have a team. You’re alone on the mat. You go in there and you’re alone.”

Wrestling on scholarship and competing at the Olympics are both on Olympia’s radar, but she is wary of the mental toll and commitment required to reach those levels.

“When it comes to the time, I’m not sure If I’ll be ready for that, but I do love wrestling and free education would be a double bonus,” she said.

The rigours of trying to graduate early, along with long hours training in the mat room at Westsyde and at the gym, caught up with Olympia. She took a short break from wrestling after Christmas.

“It’s a lot of stress actually. It got so stressful. There’s a lot of pressure on me,” Olympia said.

Georgia — the top-ranked female cadet in her weight class in B.C. and Canada — and Olympia were in fine form at the 2016 national championships in Calgary.

The Kamloops grapplers placed second in their respective weight classes, then first-year cadets in Grade 9 competing against older Grade 10 students.

“I love having Georgia in the same city, to be able to go to tournaments with her,” Olympia said. “We can’t really train together. I’m a lot heavier. But we warm up at tournaments.”

Finding training partners in Kamloops similar in gender, age and size is next to impossible, said Olympia, noting the female wrestlers at Westsyde are “like a billion pounds” lighter than her.

“Last year, I trained all day every day with a Grade 12 guy,” Georgia said. “He was a lot better than me and he beat me every day, but it just made me better.”

The beatdowns certainly have paid off for Georgia, an avid golfer who will also have decisions to make when done with high school.

“I was thinking about getting a full-ride golf scholarship to Arizona State, but I’ve also had people look at me for wrestling,” she said.

Lucky girl.

The B.C. championships will be held in Salmon Arm in March and nationals are scheduled for April in Windsor, where tryouts will be held for the cadet world championships, set for August in Athens, Greece.

Both girls plan to attend provincials and nationals, but were unsure about attending worlds, if they were to qualify. That’s an expensive trip.

For now, they’ll continue to grapple in dingy wrestling rooms that smell of sweat, tangling with ogre-odoured older boys, readying themselves for the gold hunt in Salmon Arm.

“I just hope I’ll be able to keep up with it,” Olympia said. “It does suck when it gets to be too much because I know I love wrestling, no matter what, and it’s hard when it gets to be more than just purely wrestling, when everything else takes over.”

Medalling on the mat

Olympia and Georgia were not the only medal winners from Kamloops at Westerns on the weekend.

Kennedy Grant of Valleyview placed first in the female 65-kg cadet division and Levi Mierau of Valleyview won gold in the male 60-kg cadet division.

Kiya Bennett and Kaisa Wiens of South Kamloops secondary placed second and third, respectively, in their weight classes.