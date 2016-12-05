A scare before landing at Kamloops Airport

Emergency crews were on standby yesterday morning for landing of a Kelowna Flightcraft airplane at Kamloops Airport after a landing gear indicator failed.

Kamloops Airport manager Fred Legace said the crew of the CV-580 notified the airport they deployed landing gear, but the indicator did not show the nose gear was properly in the locked position.

The aircraft flew over the airport for a visual and staff on the ground confirmed it was deployed.

“It’s not unusual that would happen,” Legace said of the indicator, noting the changing humidity and temperature.

The aircraft landed without incident shortly after 9 a.m. The airport’s emergency services were ready and the Kamloops Fire Rescue was notified and en route.