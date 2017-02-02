School of Arts earns accolades

Two distinct moments speak to the talent that saw a group of Kamloops School of the Arts students win an international award — and neither occurred on stage. The first happened in Grade 7 teacher Pam Clark’s classroom.

She dropped something and uttered, “Oh dear.” Immediately, her students launched into a chorus from a play they were working on, Johnny Dunn, one that featured those very words repeated several times. The second happened in the school library. The librarian said, “Oh dear” and Clark’s students, scattered throughout the room, came together and went right into that speech.

“Just like a flash mob,” Clark said.

That ability was highlighted when Trinity College London came to judge the students as part of its performing-arts examinations. The result was the students receiving the college’s North America Exhibition Award for excellence for the classification in which they performed. The award is dated for 2015, the year the students went through the onerous and long process to achieve the recognition, but the school received confirmation of it on Jan. 15.

Clark took on the project at the encouragement of her former teacher, mentor and friend, retired drama teacher Sheda Petersen, who has often encouraged students to try for recognition from the British institution.

Its international exam board also offers courses and training in a variety of performing arts and English language, learning and teaching, conducting exams in more than 70 countries. It began in 1877 and only offered exams in music, but through the years, has expanded the program.

Clark said Petersen has been encouraging her to get one of her classes involved. Her students had prepared scenes from the play for the High Country Festival and Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts and opted to take one scene through the process. Petersen sponsored them — there is a cost to have the examination done — and students also contributed some funds. Not all of them opted to do it, but a group saw it through to performing in front of an examiner who came to the school from England.

In the report, the students were praised for understanding “the importance of working as a team. Everyone was supportive and had a great deal of fun.”

During the exam itself, Clark said, the examiner asked the students how they had learned to do choral reading so perfectly. The answer they gave was that they learned first how to breathe.

The examiner continued to note in the written report “there was a solid integration of skills here, from the dancing and guitar playing at the start to the acting, choral speaking and physical comedy. The sequence with the ducks was highly amusing and the sound effects throughout gave this piece life and a sense of performance.”

The final exam mark was 98 out of 100.

“These were good kids who really worked their hearts out,” Clark said of the students who, two years later, are now in Grade 9 — and some have left the school for others.

Because of this, not all of them know they won and Clark is trying to contact those no longer at the arts school.

The cast included Russell Brochu, Dwight Elfert, Cierra Gallagher, Kayla Griffiths, Nolan Grover, Meleah Holm-McKay, Madison Johnson, Angel Justyce, Danieka Kies, Harry Lamb, Maddison Luce, Siya Market, Ariel Montgomery, Kylie Pretty, Sydney Ramage, Autumn Richards, Ethan Rogers, Madelynn Salo, Lillian Schrader, Niamh Shaw, Amanda and Vivian To, Anna Torchia, Sebastian Tow, Tatianna Vasil, Sierra Wright and Michael Zhou.

“It was the brilliance of the students that got them here,” Clark said.

The play led to some other learning experiences. An old play, Johnny Dunn includes a First Nations character and language no longer considered appropriate when discussing aboriginal culture. Clark said while working through other words that could be substituted, students learned about how language can change through the years to be less offensive.

She praised the collaboration that led to the production, noting working together is a key component at the school.

Tannis Tate, Jennifer Pendergast and Jennica Alpaugh all helped bring the many elements together alongside Clark and her students. Each student will receive a certificate, as has Clark. The award came with an honorarium that will be used at the school.

“I’ve finally got a drama budget,” Clark said.