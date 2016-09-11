School district mum on why trustee was censured

School District 74 is keeping quiet on why a school trustee was censured at a special closed meeting of the board of education on May 17.

Notice of the discipline meted out to trustee Jim MacArthur, the Gold Trail school district’s representative for the District of Lillooet, was revealed at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s board of directors meeting in June via a news release dated June 3.

The release said the board of education passed the motion of censure against MacArthur for “breach of board policy and inappropriate behaviour toward an employee of the board.”

When contacted to clarify the meaning of “inappropriate behaviour,” the school district refused to elaborate.

“We can’t talk about that,” board co-chair Valerie Adrian said, referring instead to the results of a request for information Kamloops This Week filed under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“Really, there’s not much more I can add,” Adrian said.

After learning a report was prepared to inform the board in its decision to censure MacArthur, KTW attempted to obtain a copy of the document.

But the FOI request produced only a series of heavily redacted records. Lines describing the situation that led to the censure were removed from multiple pages of the report. Five pages of the 19-page document were redacted in their entirety.

Asked if the public has a right to know why an elected official was formally disciplined, Adrian said, “We have to really weigh the privacy of our employees as well. I think that we have to really respect that. We have a third party here that doesn’t want their name out there and we respect that.”

In a letter prefacing the report sent to KTW, the district said it withheld records that were subject to solicitor-client privilege, that were an unreasonable invasion of a third party’s personal privacy and that revealed the substance of deliberations of the board of education.

Ken Rubin, an Ottawa-based public interest researcher and a well-known commentator on the right to information and secrecy practices in Canada, said it’s hard to judge the board’s decision to withhold the information without knowing more about what is contained in the document.

“There are documents that are withheld like that on disciplinary matters, but it’s the credibility of the actions, where you would hope public accountability would demand at least some summary of what it was,” Rubin said.

“If there actually was censure, it’s not like he [MacArthur] went further, that he felt he was unjustly accused of something.”

MacArthur declined to comment when contacted by KTW in June and did not return a request for comment this week.