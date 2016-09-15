Scoring Storm chasing Coyotes

Hayden Dick smiled at the idea of being atop the Kamloops Storm’s scoring chart.

“I’m usually not a points guy,” he said, laughing.

Still, two games into the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season, Dick is tied for the team lead in points with five — all assists — along with his linemate Evan Walls and defenceman Garrett Ewert.

Not a bad start for the 17-year-old who, two weeks ago, was being cut by the Kamloops Blazers.

“We have a pretty fast forward group,” he said. “We all work hard. We’re pretty physical. I think we’re going to come up with some offensive games this year.”

As often as they lit the lamp in their debut at Memorial Arena on the weekend, Storm head coach Ed Patterson said he doesn’t expect his team to continue scoring like it did in its first two contests. More than six goals per game is a hard pace to keep up.

“I think we just got fortunate,” he said. “It’s early on for lots of teams and no one’s familiar with systems or being accountable this early.

“Throughout a whole season, we’ll be losing every single player by Christmastime if they keep that pace up.”

Though it may slow slightly, Kamloops’ offensive prowess was a welcome start for a club that, at times, struggled to score last season. The Storm had more scorers in the KIJHL’s Top 10 — three — than any other team after the first weekend of play.

Tuesday, the forward group got a little bit stronger, too, with the return of Tre Sales, who had been in Fort McMurray with the junior A Oil Barons to start the season.

The 18-year-old led the Storm in scoring for much of last season.

His addition became all the more important Tuesday, with news surfaced that 20-year-old and co-captain Keaton Gordon could miss an extended portion of the season after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday.

“It’s nice to be home,” Sales said.

“I need to play simple, good hockey and try to put up some points, use my speed to impress people.”

The Storm will be home to the Osoyoos Coyotes tomorrow, the club’s last game in the Tournament Capital for the month of September.

Will Memorial Arena and the Storm forward corps continue to give opposition goaltenders fits?

“We’re very fast and we can move the puck pretty well, too,” Walls, who finished last weekend with five goals, said.

“We’ve got a lot of firepower on the front-end — the back-end, too. We’ll be getting quite a few goals this year, I hope.”

NOTES: The KIJHL has eliminated cross-over play as discussed in the offseason. Clubs in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference will not play teams in the Kootenay Conference until the playoffs, squaring off in the league championship. The league has also shortened the regular season to 47 games. Both the five-game reduction and elimination of interconference play were made in hopes of generating cost savings for teams. . . . There have been no developments on the topic of league expansion. Both Quesnel and Williams Lake have been rumoured as future homes for the KIJHL.