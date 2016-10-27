Scott gets life, 13 years parole eligibility, for killing estranged wife

By
Kamloops This Week
-
20
1
Iain Scott murdered his estranged wife, Angila Wilson, in her Clearwater home in April 2014.

Iain Scott has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years.

Scott was sentenced in Kamloops on Thursday morning by B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Austin Cullen.

Scott had earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the April 20, 2014, stabbing death of his estranged wife, Angila Wilson, in her Clearwater home as the couple two young children slept.

More to come . . .

1 COMMENT

  1. Seriously what a joke! Judges are out of touch with reality. Maybe its cause they were criminal lawyers prior and are used to letting the scum back out on the steets. After all, it keeps them employed.

    0
    0

