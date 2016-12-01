Scouting competition resurrected four decades later

Rhys Paetkau found it in the Boy Scouts’ storage room, the trophy’s silver cup and wooden base covered in years of dust. It had been roughly four decades since the last Inter-Patrol Challenge was held, an event commemorated by a plaque on the foot-tall trophy — “Camporee Champions Heffley Lake 1972 Wozzle Patrol 3rd Kamloops”.

The trophy itself dates back to the dead of the Great Depression, “Presented by Ladies Auxiliary for Intertroop Competition 1936”, etched into the rusting silver cup.

“This is all we have,” Paetkau said, pointing to the engraving, the challenge reborn from nothing more than inscribed words and a handful of memories. We had a few guys saying, ‘Oh, I remember doing this,’” said Rhys’ father, Mark.

On Saturday afternoon, about 25 scouts took to the beach at Pioneer Park to resurrect the competition, which was last held the year Richard Nixon was elected to his second term in the White House. The first task on the weekend began visitors played with their dogs in spite of the cold and wet conditions.

Four troops — Valleyview, Hillside, Sun Peaks and Couteau — built shelters in the sand, simulating a forest-survival situation. Orange twine tied branches together for a frame and a blue tarp provided cover from the elements for a mat and sleeping bag. The troops were judged on a number of competencies as they progressed through the challenges — an obstacle course, fire-making, cooking and building shelter. Time was a factor, as was teamwork.

Actions had to abide by Scout Law: to be trustworthy, friendly, loyal, helpful, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Kids ran back and forth between stations of the challenge, blue and red scout scarves poking out of winter jackets as they chased the prestige of a trophy once long forgotten. Today, the glory belongs to Sun Peaks, its troop the first in 40 years to have its name inscribed on the cup.

“I’m really excited,” the 16-year-old Rhys said as he looked on. “It’s amazing to see it happen.”