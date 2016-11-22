SD73 crafting social-media policy for parents of students

Online postings by parents have prompted the Kamloops-Thompson school district to begin crafting a social-media policy that would apply to them.

Assistant superintendent Rob Schoen said the move was prompted by an issue taken to the district parents’ advisory council about comments on a Facebook page that was created by a school’s parent group.

The page included inflammatory posts.

“We just thought it’s probably time we have the same expectations of parents as we do of children” in terms of social media and online posts, Schoen said.

School District 73 already has a policy in place governing student code of conduct that includes as unacceptable conduct that bullies, harasses or intimidates others.

Schoen said the district also has the obligation of ensuring staff are also protected from that kind of behaviour.

“That negative stuff really does affect a school’s culture,” he said.

The policy being considered would only apply to websites that have a school’s name attached to it. The policy would not impact, for example, a private Facebook page open to teachers that, in past years, included comments about administration that led to a lawyer being retained to review the posts.

Administration will consult with parents’ councils in the district and take a proposed policy to the committee level of the board of education in January. At the earliest, it will be brought forward for approval at the trustees’ meeting scheduled for Jan. 16.