SD73 gets cash for design work

The provincial government will give the Kamloops-Thompson school district money to conduct design-development work that might impact Westmount elementary and a future school in Pineview Valley.

Board of education chair Meghan Wade said prior to Monday night’s meeting that the exact amount was not know, but is in the five-figure category.

The money will be used to compare the traditional wood-frame construction to modular construction that could be used as an addition to Westmount.

It could also be a key feature of an elementary school in Pineview Valley.

In that case, Wade said, the idea would include building a traditional wood-frame main building with a modular construction that could be transportable to other school sites when needed.

Wade noted the funding does not provide approval to the district to move forward with construction, but is a first step to study the two concepts.

“This is good news,” she said.

“This district is known to be forward thinking and creating pilot development designs for cost comparison is the type of creative thinking we like to participate in.

“Even though this is not the go-ahead for some of our capital project requests, it’s a step in the right direction and highlights our commitment to collaborate, so I’m all in.”