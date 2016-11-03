SD73 to look at continued increased interest in French immersion education

IN THE PHOTO: Student Justin Manholt (left) is helped with computer work by his Grade 5 French immersion teacher Andrea Dwyer. Dave Eagles/KTW

When the new school year began, 20 students were on a wait list to start kindergarten at Lloyd George elementary — enough to create another class. It’s indicative of the growing interest in French immersion as a way of learning, a reality not just in Kamloops but across the province.

Alan Blais, principal at the single-track French immersion school on Pine Street, said the school couldn’t accommodate a second kindergarten class so those families were referred to the other single-track French immersion school in the city at South Sahali elementary on Summit Drive.

The growing interest in students learning in the country’s second official language comes as enrolment in general has been decreasing. The B.C. and Yukon division of Canadian Parents for French (CPF) reports in the past 18 years enrolment has been increasing, with 52,545 enrolled in it in the province last year, 9.5 per cent of B.C.’s entire student body.

School District 73 assistant superintendent Rob Schoen said he’ll be looking at the growing interest in French immersion soon. It’s an issue that has been discussed by SD73 administrators and trustees for some time as they debate creating a single-track French immersion elementary on the North Shore.

In 2014, 26 of the kindergarten students at the two South Shore schools came from the North Shore, he said, and he thinks it might be possible to open a third for those on that side of the river.

Challenges include identifying a suitable school “and then there’s the Field of Dreams question — if we build it, will they come?” Calling it a great program, Schoen said he sees it “akin to enrichment for free” that provides great options for students.

CPF president Patti Holm, a retired Kamloops teacher, said “French immersion is a well-tested and well-established program delivery model.

“In fact, this made-in-Canada program has been studied and replicated around the world, largely to preserve and protect native or minority languages. French immersion is designed to help students become functionally bilingual by the time they graduate. It’s a powerful tool in your toolbox and graduates can use it in many different ways.”

Stats Canada reports Canadians who speak both official languages earn on average 10 per cent more and have a lower unemployment rate compared to those who only speak English.

Researchers have also determined French immersion leads to stronger listening skills, improved focus and concentration, increased ability to understand complex problems and higher tolerance and insight of other cultures.

Blais said he’s also seen those who study in French develop stronger skills with English as well. Students learn only in French from kindergarten to Grade 2 and, in Grade 3, English is added to their curriculum. He said French is a more structured language than English and students will learn important grammar rules that can help them with English, including the definitions and correct use of verbs, nouns, pronouns and plurals.