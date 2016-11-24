SD73 seeing growth in city and throughout rural areas

Individual school enrolment figures show growth in the district has been spread throughout the city and into the Thompson-Nicola region.

The district has welcomed 173 more students this year than were in classes last year.

Most schools have shown an increase in students, from a few (Kay Bingham, for example, increased by two students) to a substantial amount (Sa-Hali secondary, for example, welcomed 102 additional students and Brock middle school added 28 kids).

School District 73 assistant superintendent Bill Hamblett said school enrolment traditionally fluctuates up or down a few students, a reflection of the reality of people moving into and out of areas.

The statistics confirm what the district began to see earlier this year as it did its monthly enrolment reports, with increased numbers entering Kamloops and area schools as the oil industry in Alberta began to collapse and following the Fort McMurray fire.

Hamblett noted the increase has been reflected in the North Thompson with Clearwater secondary increasing by 18 students.

Anecdotally, Hamblett said, he has heard from other Interior school districts that they are also seeing an increase in enrolment.

The enrolment report (November enrolment with October 2015 in brackets):

• Kamloops school of the arts, 460 (475); Logan Lake elementary/secondary, 231 (208);

• NorBrock family: A.E. Perry elementary, 299 (314); Arthur Hatton elementary, 276 (274); Bert Edwards science and technology school, 250 (246); Brock middle school, 697 (669); Heffley Creek elementary, 21 (17); Kay Bingham elementary, 288 (286); NorKam senior secondary, 699 (663); Parkcrest elementary, 351 (314); Rayleigh elementary, 214 (207); Sun Peaks elementary, 73 (54); Twin Rivers Education Centre, 199 (190);

• North Thompson family: Barriere elementary, 245 (238); Barriere secondary, 145 (158); Blue River elementary, eight (13); Clearwater secondary, 201 (183), Raft River elementary, 285 (278); Vavenby elementary, seven (seven);

• Sa-Hali family: Dufferin elementary, 246 (264); McGowan Park elementary, 389 (357); Pacific Way elementary, 324 (317); Sa-Hali secondary, 796 (694); Summit elementary 281 (250);

• South Kamloops family: Aberdeen elementary, 389 (394); Beattie elementary 220 (189); Lloyd George elementary, 452 (454); Savona elementary, 51 (41); South Kamloops secondary, 980 (1,049); South Sa-Hali elementary, 362 (351);

• Valleyview-Chase family: Chase secondary, 182 (200); Dallas elementary, 380 (384); Haldane elementary, 281 (276); Juniper Ridge elementary, 438 (429); Marion Schilling elementary, 263 (241); RL Clemitson elementary, 325 (322); Valleyview secondary, 949 (929); Westwold elementary, 11 (22);

• Westsyde family: Arthur Stevenson elementary, 310 (287); David Thompson elementary, 407 (410); Pinantan elementary, 51 (68); Westmount elementary, 307 (289); Westsyde secondary, 666 (663).