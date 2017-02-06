SD73 soliciting more feedback on spring break debate

Teachers have pushed back at the Kamloops-Thompson board of education’s desire to return to a one-week spring break as the issue returns to the consolation process.

At a board meeting at NorKam secondary on Monday night, about two-dozen teachers flanked David Komljenovic, president of the Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association, as he made four points in favour of a two-week break.

Presenting a petition with more than 700 names, Komljenovic said board surveys of partner groups showed a majority in favour of taking two weeks of vacation in the spring.

He said teachers sometimes use the two-week period for extended field trips or sports events.

Komljenovic referenced research from the University of British Columbia looking at the impact of a two-week break on students. He said that study showed students returned to class more refreshed and ready to learn.

Trustee Joe Small said the break length has generated more feedback to him than any other issue since he was elected in 2014. In particular, he said many people believe a decision has been made when the proposal continues to be discussed.

Trustees voted to post calendars for the 2017 through 2020 school years showing a one-week spring break in order to obtain more feedback from the district’s partner groups. The calendars will be available online in the next few days at sd73.bc.ca and a link will be provided to send feedback.

Written responses can also be emailed (to ssim@sd73.bc.ca) and mailed (to 1383 – 9th Avenue, Kamloops, B.C. V2C 3X7).

Trustees are scheduled to conduct final vote on a one-week or two-week spring break at their March 13 meeting.

The debate arose after the Jan. 17 meeting at which trustees voted by a 4-3 margin to return to a one-week spring break, based on feedback from the school district’s Thought Exchange program online. The decision sparked plenty of feedback from parents and teachers, many of whom accused the board of ignoring responses.

A report from staff reflected consultation with both employees and parents. Superintendent Alison Sidow said the overall recommendation from stakeholders was to continue with a two-week spring break, but the board voted otherwise.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has only had a two-week spring break since the 2014-2015 school year. Its calendar before then included one-week breaks.

Most school districts in B.C. have a two-week spring break. According to the Ministry of Education, only seven of the 60 districts in the province have a one-week March vacation.

Those are Haida Gwaii, Bulkey Valley, Quesnel, Comox Valley, Vancouver Island West, Vancouver Island North and Campbell River.