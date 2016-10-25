SD73 teaching 173 more students than last school year

The Kamloops-Thompson school board was off in its projected enrolment for this school year — and the result is positive.

Assistant superintendent Bill Hamblett told trustees this week there are 173 more students enrolled this year than last year, despite the fact predictions made last spring forecast fewer students this year than last year.

As of Oct. 14, there are 14,104 students in the district, compared to 13,931 a year ago. There are 5,623 secondary students and 8,481 elementary students in the school district.

The increases can largely be found in the elementary grades, with 197 more students than last year: 81 more kindergarten students, 162 more intermediate (grades 4 to 7) students and 46 fewer students in primary grades (1 to 3).

The number of secondary students is down by 24 from last year, with 79 more students in grades 8 to 10 and 104 fewer students in grades 11 and 12.

Hamblett said the October statistics confirm the decreased enrolment the district has been experiencing in past years is reversing.