Search on for Kamloopsians interested in ringette

Cathy Turnbull Spence is gauging the city’s appetite for ringette.

“I found out there wasn’t a league here a while ago and it’s always been in the back of my mind,” said Turnbull Spence, who is coaching co-ordinator for the Kamloops River City Racers Speed Skating Club.

“The plan is to run a few sessions this month and next month and, if we get enough interest, we’ll try to run a more-structured program this winter.”

There are two Come Try Ringette sessions planned this month, the first scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. The second will be held on Sept. 25.

Register for the free, co-ed sessions by calling the City of Kamloops at 250-828-3500 and providing program No. 265532 or sign up online at cometryringette.ca.

“Ringette is not hockey for girls,” Turnbull Spence said. “It has different rules, different equipment, different skills and is a different game than hockey.

“Maybe there are some male skaters who don’t like the heavy contact of hockey, but they’re agile and like to move around fast on the ice and work on a team.”

Participants will be provided with sticks and rings, but must provide their own skates, gloves and helmets. Bike, hockey, snowboard and ringette helmets are OK.

The Thompson Okanagan Ringette League has four teams — Kelowna, Salmon Arm-based Shuswap, Vernon and Westside, with more than 470 players registered on 40 teams.

“I asked the presidents in Salmon Arm and Vernon and they were keen on helping me get something going in Kamloops,” Turnbull Spence said.

“It’s a very fast game and one of my underlying interests is cross-training for speedskating. It would be a good fit between those sports.”

If there is enough interest in the Come Try Ringette sessions this fall, Turnbull Spence will consider spearheading a more structured six- to eight-week program this winter.

“From there, we could perhaps look at a league or something for the fall of 2017, but it’s baby steps at first to test the waters,”she said. “I’m thinking it will just be recreational to start.”

Ringette is among the sports that will be played at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

“I just thought I’d start inquiring,” Turnbull Spence said.