Second bid for NDP nomination in Kamloops-South Thompson

Kamloops will have a second nomination race before the May 2017 provincial election if a candidate-in-waiting is approved by the provincial NDP.

Retired teacher and party member Lillian Kwan said Friday she has filed papers with the party to run in Kamloops-South Thompson and is awaiting its approval process. If the party gives the OK, she will line up against former city councillor Nancy Bepple for the nomination.

“I’ve always been involved in politics behind the scenes,” said Kwan, who worked on federal NDP candidate Bill Sundhu’s campaign last year. “It seems everything is lining up for me.”

Kwan said she discussed extensively the decision to run with her 21-year-old son.

“He said,’Mom, why don’t you? You’re so passionate.’” Kwan recounted.

Peter Northcott, president of the NDP’s Kamloops-South Thompson riding association, said the party has yet to set a nomination meeting, noting early December is still possible.

Kwan said she is well aware there is a cutoff date to sell memberships to supporters prior to a nomination meeting and has been recruiting people to her campaign.

“I’ve been doing that all along,” she said. “I truly believe in the NDP and its priorities and principles — that’s why I decided to do this.”

The party has acclaimed local union leader Barb Nederpel to run in Kamloops-North Thompson.

The B.C. Liberal Party has acclaimed incumbent MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone in Kamloops-South Thompson. The party has a three-way nomination race in Kamloops-North Thompson to replace Terry Lake, who will not run in the May 2017 election. Mayor Peter Milobar, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier are seeking the nomination and the candidate will be decided in a Nov. 19 vote among riding party members.

The Greens have Coun. Donovan Cavers in Kamloops-South Thompson and Dan Hines in Kamloops-North Thompson. The Communist Party of B.C. is being represented by Peter Kerek in Kamloops-North Thompson and by Beat Klossner in Kamloops-South Thompson.

The B.C. Conservatives, who last month returned Dan Cummins to the party helm in a leadership vote, have yet to announce any interest in either Kamloops riding.